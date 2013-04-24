DUBAI, April 24 Etisalat said on Wednesday it would make a "binding offer" during the day to buy Vivendi's 53 percent stake in Morocco's Maroc Telecom .

"Etisalat's binding offer takes into consideration the outcomes of the due diligence exercise that was recently completed and will be binding until the end of the second business day following the approval of Etisalat's extraordinary general meeting," the firm said in a statement.

It did not elaborate on the terms of the bid, which has been expected. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Andrew Torchia)