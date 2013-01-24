* Gartner predicts 2.3 pct rise in spending after 6.6 pct
fall in 2012
* Companies in U.S., Asia, Brazil to lead on spending,
Europe stalled
* Second wave of 4G mobile network investments begins
* Equipment makers Ericsson, Huawei seen remaining ahead of
pack
* NSN much improved after restructuring, Alcatel struggling
By Leila Abboud
PARIS, Jan 23 Telecom network operators are
expected to increase their spending on equipment this year,
giving a boost to vendors like Ericsson and
Alcatel-Lucent after economic weakness caused a sharp
market contraction in 2012.
Industry executives and market researchers give varying
forecasts for the size of the jump ahead, but all expect
equipment demand in the United Stattes, Brazil, and China to
fuel growth as operators step up their investments in faster
fourth generation (4G) wireless broadband networks.
Europe is expected to stagnate again this year after the
debt crisis and economic woes caused operators to sharply cut
network spending last year. Although groups like Vodafone
and France Telecom are building 4G networks,
they are more cautious than U.S. counterparts such as Verizon
and AT&T because of fears that the extra investment
won't pay off in Europe where mobile prices are lower.
The trends have led market research group Gartner to predict
sales of network equipment to carriers to rise 2.3 percent to
$79 billion in 2013, after falling 6.6 percent to $77.3 billion
last year. North America and Latin America will grow by 4
percent, while Asia excluding Japan will be up 3.6 percent.
Infonetics Research is far more bullish - forecasting up to
13 percent growth this year after a flat 2012 - because analyst
Stephane Teral expects to see significant catch-up spending by
operators who delayed network investments last year.
Huawei Technologies, the second-biggest equipment
vendor by sales after Ericsson but effectively shut out of the
U.S. over security concerns, said the overall network equipment
market will grow by 5 percent this year.
Other vendors may give their own predictions when they
report annual results, with Nokia Siemens Networks
(NSN) due to report on Jan. 24, Ericsson on Jan. 31
and Alcatel-Lucent on Feb. 7.
"The trend of telecom operators being prudent about their
overall capex envelopes is here to stay. I don't think the major
equipment vendors will get a lot of relief in terms of top-line
growth this year," said Deborah Kish, analyst at Gartner.
"Where the carriers need the most help is designing and
integrating their increasingly complex networks and minimising
outages from mobile traffic peaks. That often requires software
solutions and technical advice, not only the hardware the big
five vendors are used to selling."
Ericsson, NSN, and Alcatel-Lucent do make software and
manage operators' networks via outsourcing contracts, but are
not always at ease in providing a consulting role compared with
new competitors like IBM and Wipro.
PRICE PRESSURES
Network operators globally are currently in a multi-year
investment cycle to upgrade mobile networks to 4G technology,
known as LTE, which offers up to 10 times faster download
speeds. With data traffic from video downloads and on-the-go web
surfers clogging up telecoms networks, operators also need to
spend to avoid outages and improve customer service.
Yet the smartphone and tablet boom, which has lifted profits
at companies like Apple and Google, has not
yet proven to be such a boom for the groups that actually make
the equipment for the networks.
Brutal competition for contracts, often sparked by low-cost
Chinese players Huawei and ZTE, has caused several
years of price deflation and eroding margins.
Some price pressure has eased because Huawei has largely
stopped competing on price in contract bids because it no longer
needs to gain share at the expense of margins. But industry
executives say challengers like ZTE and Samsung
still lower prices to win initial contracts.
Ericsson and NSN have also at times undercut on price to
keep key customers, according to industry sources, accepting
lower margins on 3G network modernisation contracts in Europe.
As a result Ericsson's operating margin had nearly halved
from six years ago to just 10 percent for the first nine months
of 2012, while Alcatel-Lucent hasn't been able to return to
steady profitability since it was formed from a transatlantic
merger in 2006.
Meanwhile Huawei's overall operating profit margin went from
7 percent in 2006 to 15-16 percent in 2009-2010 before slipping
to 9 percent in 2011, the last year for which figures are
available. The privately owned group does not detail profits for
its network gear business.
But the fundamental pressures on equipment vendors are not
expected to change significantly this year, according to
analysts and industry executives.
"It's highly unlikely that there will be a significant
change in 2013 market trends from 2012," Alcatel-Lucent's chief
executive Ben Verwaayen said last month.
To reverse two quarters of losses last year Alcatel-Lucent,
which is in fourth place in terms of market share for mobile
networks equipment with a strong presence in the lucrative U.S.
market, is cutting 1.25 billion euros in costs and raising debt.
However, NSN has emerged stronger from last year, helped by
a major restructuring which aims to shed units unrelated to the
core mobile broadband business and cut 17,000 jobs to save $1.34
billion by the end of 2013. It posted an operating profit in the
last three quarters.
"I strongly believe NSN is in as number two or three (in
industry rankings) depending on how market dynamics affect the
coming quarters," said Teral.