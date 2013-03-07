BRUSSELS, March 7 EU antitrust regulators said
on Thursday they were closing a preliminary investigation into
Europe's biggest telecoms firms over development of new
technology standards for mobile services.
The European Commission, which acts as competition watchdog
for the 27-country European Union, said it was satisfied that
the operators had handed standardisation work over to the GSMA
mobile industry grouping and other sector-wide associations.
It had been worried that work by five major operators -
Vodafone, France Telecom, Telecom Italia
, Deutsche Telekom and Telefonica
-risked shutting out competitors and harming consumers.
"The Commission welcomes this transfer, which allows more
stakeholder participation. It is a positive step that reduces
the risk of standard setting work affecting competition
negatively," the Commission said in a statement.