BRUSSELS, July 12 Large European telecoms
companies will not be asked to lower the rents they charge for
use of their legacy copper networks, an EU Commission official
said on Thursday, dashing expectations by up to 100 companies
renting such lines of lower fees in future.
"Ultimately we do not consider that a regulatory downward
push on copper prices would favour investment incentives," the
official said.
After liberalisation of the copper networks which carry the
Internet, former state monopoly telecom firms in many cases
retained the infrastructure that had been put in place before
privatisation.
Smaller broadband providers rent network space from these
companies and had hoped for lower prices to better compete with
their bigger rivals.
