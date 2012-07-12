By Claire Davenport and Leila Abboud
| BRUSSELS/PARIS, July 12
BRUSSELS/PARIS, July 12 European regulators
backed away from forcing big telecom operators to charge smaller
rivals less for renting space on their networks, changing tack
in their efforts to spur the buildout of fibre broadband.
The European Commission had argued that the only way to get
telcos to pick up the pace of building faster fibre networks was
to make renting old copper lines less lucrative.
The idea triggered months of public sniping between
regulators and major telecoms, with Telecom Italia CEO Francesco
Bernabe calling the proposal "simply crazy".
Large European telecom companies on Thursday welcomed the
rethink while representatives of roughly 100 alternative
Internet providers complained that the change meant customers
would continue to be overcharged.
Network tenants like Fastweb and Iliad
say rents are too high while the copper wire owners say they
need the cash from rents to invest in fibre infrastructure.
Governments and EU officials are growing increasingly
concerned that the region's economy could fall behind Asia and
the United States through a lack of broadband connectivity.
"In 2012 alone, 35 million Chinese households will be
connected to very fast broadband," said Neelie Kroes, an EU
Commission vice-president in charge of the Digital Agenda.
"We need to do much better to change that."
FALLING BEHIND
At the end of 2011, the EU had just one quarter of Japan's
20 million fibre customers in 2010 even though Japan's
population is under a quarter of the EU's 500 million citizens.
In the past, Kroes said fibre buildout in the EU required
270 billion euros in investments.
Under the new proposals, companies like Telecom Italia
and Telefonica will not have to lower the
fees they charge for using their legacy copper networks.
In addition, the rents on new fibre broadband networks will
not be subject to regulation as long as regulators say there is
enough competition in the market.
The EU Commission also pledged to keep this approach in
place until at least 2020, responding to calls by big operators
for regulatory certainty ahead of costly network buildouts.
"The evidence shows that lowering copper prices (from 9 euro
a month) will not induce greater investment in very fast
broadband," Kroes said at a press briefing on Thursday.
The commission will continue to work up recommendations on
copper line pricing and, before year-end, will publish
guidelines to ensure changes do not bury competitors.
HARD CHOICES
Telecom analysts say the Commission largely made the right
choices but that in some markets new fibre infrastructure would
be slow to arrive as a result.
Bernstein Research said though the decision reduces the
risks that players like Deutsche Telekom could face from lower
fees, "we do not think it will lead to any major fibre builds,
and instead will improve the returns on incremental build."
British Telecom (BT), France Telecom and
Telefonica will all benefit from a more stable outlook,
wrote Bernstein's Robin Bienenstock in a note.
"The business case for fibre is tough and most companies are
unwilling to make this long term investment, so the regulatory
certainty being proposed is encouraging," said BT in a
statement.
The ECTA, a trade association for smaller telcos, said the
regulators' change of heart meant "incumbents will ... be
allowed to continue overcharging consumers and starving
competitors on existing networks.
"The EU already lags behind other regions of the world when
it comes to super fast broadband...and these measures will set
us further back."
ONGOING DEBATE
The debate over how the EU could encourage broadband
investment first flared in October 2011, when Kroes said
incumbent operators were too comfortable -- and earning healthy
profits -- with their old networks and had little interest in
spending heavily on faster fibre networks.
She floated a proposal of gradually reducing the fees
operators could charge for access to spur investments.
The commission spent months meeting with investors,
companies, and consulting regulators in member states to study
the impact of such a plan.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, Kate Holton; Editing by
David Cowell)