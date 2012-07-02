* Sprint, D.Telekom, Smart, T.Italia, Telenor join backers
* Phonemakers ZTE, TCL to make first handsets early 2013
* New platform focuses on lowering smartphone price
* Price seen well below cheapest Android phones
By Tarmo Virki, European Technology Correspondent
HELSINKI, July 2 Major telecom companies,
including Deutsche Telekom and Sprint, will
support a new Firefox smartphone platform to turn up the heat on
Google and Apple in the mobile software market
from next year.
Mozilla Foundation, creator of Firefox Internet browser,
said phone makers ZTE and TCL Communication
Technology will roll out the first Firefox phones
using Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors in early 2013.
Broad support from telecom companies and handset makers is
crucial for any new smartphone platform to take off in a market
increasingly dominated by Google's Android software, which has a
market share of around 60 percent.
In addition to market leaders Android and Apple, a number of
smaller players like RIM, Microsoft and
Samsung's Bada are also competing for a share of the
market.
Phone companies have tried before to create platforms to
combat the growing dominance of Android, but have so far failed
as they had to create from scratch the ecosystem around
platform: developer tools, applications, developer community.
The sector has seen the demise of many rival platforms over
the last few years, including operator-led initiatives like
LiMo, but also Palm's WebOS and Nokia's Symbian
operating system which failed to win enough support from
developers and device manufacturers.
The new platform aims to overcome the problem by tapping
into a large community of web developers and most of the apps
are already created on HTML5, the preferred standard for
creating mobile browser content.
The free Firefox platform will put pressure on Microsoft and
Google, which themselves are trying to attract handset
manufacturers. But Microsoft collects licensing fees of up to
$20 per Windows phone and also collects royalties from makers of
Android devices.
BOOMING MARKET
TCL, which uses Alcatel brand for its phones, and ZTE are
both hoping the new Firefox platform will help make up for their
late entrance to the booming smartphone market.
Mozilla, which has been working with Telefonica on
creating the software, demonstrated the platform and its key
features in February at the Mobile World Congress trade show in
Barcelona.
The new platform combines HTML5 with some of the core
elements of Linux technology, cutting the need for a separate
operating system and enabling fast roll-out of new phone models.
Cutting some layers of a traditional operating system allows
the new platform to be used on smartphones with lower processing
power and with lower cost materials.
Telefonica has said the phone price will be significantly
cheaper than the low-end Android models, meaning Firefox phones
can be priced at levels around $50 excluding operator subsidies.
This compares with prices around $200 for most smartphones.
Mozilla said on Monday that Deutsche Telekom, Sprint, Smart,
Telecom Italia, Telenor and Etisalat
are backing the Firefox platform.
"Success for any platform is dependent on the virtuous
circle of scale and momentum. Manufacturer and operator
commitment is essential to driving developer support and
consumer interest which in turn strengthens demand for the
platform," said Geoff Blaber, analyst at CCS Insight.
(Reporting By Tarmo Virki. Editing by Jane Merriman)