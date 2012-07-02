(Refiles to remove duplicate dateline)
* Sprint, D.Telekom, Smart, T.Italia, Telenor join backers
* Phonemakers ZTE, TCL to make first handsets early 2013
* New platform focuses on lowering smartphone price
* Price seen well below cheapest Android phones
HELSINKI, July 2 A new operating system for
mobile phones akin to the Mozilla Firefox internet browser has
got the backing of several major telecom companies, turning up
the heat on Google and Apple in the smartphone
market.
Mozilla said on Monday that mobile network operators
Deutsche Telekom, Sprint, Smart, Telecom Italia
, Telenor and Etisalat are backing
the Firefox platform.
The non-profit organisation which evolved from Netscape
after the internet browser wars 14 years ago, said phone makers
ZTE and TCL Communication Technology will
roll out the first Firefox OS phones using Qualcomm's
Snapdragon processors in early 2013.
Mozilla, which fosters the collective development of
open-source Web applications, currently generates most of its
income from a contract which makes Google the default
search provider for Firefox users.
Broad support from telecom companies and handset makers is
crucial for any new smartphone platform to take off in a market
increasingly dominated by Google's Android software, which has a
market share of around 60 percent, while Apple's iPhones run on
its proprietary iOS software.
In addition to market leaders Android and Apple, a number of
smaller players like RIM, Microsoft and
Samsung's Bada are also competing for a share of the
mobile software market.
But Gary Kovacs, chief executive of Mozilla Corp, said he
was confident there was room on the market for a Firefox
platform, being an open Web-based alternative to the for-profit
offerings from Google and Apple.
"I think this will be very widely adopted," Kovacs told
Reuters in an interview.
After an initial launch with Telefonica's Vivo
brand in Brazil early next year Firfox-powered phones will be
launched on other emerging markets and then elsewhere, Kovacs
said.
Phone companies have tried before to create platforms to
combat the growing dominance of Android, but have so far failed
as they had to create from scratch the ecosystem around
platform: developer tools, applications, developer community.
"Success for any platform is dependent on the virtuous
circle of scale and momentum. Manufacturer and operator
commitment is essential to driving developer support and
consumer interest which in turn strengthens demand for the
platform," said Geoff Blaber, analyst at CCS Insight.
The new Firefox platform aims to overcome the problem by
tapping into a community of 3 to 5 million web developers and
most of the apps are already created on HTML5, the preferred
standard for creating mobile browser content.
The sector has seen the demise of many rival platforms in
the last few years, including operator-led initiatives like
LiMo, and also Palm's WebOS and Nokia's Symbian
operating systems which failed to win enough support from
developers and device manufacturers.
The free Firefox platform could put pressure on Microsoft
and Google, which themselves are trying to attract handset
manufacturers. But Microsoft collects licensing fees of up to
$20 per Windows phone and also collects royalties from makers of
Android devices.
BOOMING MARKET
TCL, which uses Alcatel brand for its phones, and ZTE are
both hoping the new Firefox platform will help make up for their
late entrance to the booming smartphone market.
The growth in smartphone sales is slowing this year from the
bumper years of 2010 and 2011 but is still expected to be
running at some 40 percent from a year ago.
Mozilla, which has been working with Telefonica on
creating the software, demonstrated the platform and its key
features in February at the Mobile World Congress trade show in
Barcelona.
The new platform combines HTML5 with some of the core
elements of Linux technology, cutting the need for a separate
operating system and enabling fast roll-out of new phone models.
In competition with Mozilla's Firefox, Google has introduced
its Chrome browser and browser-based operating system for
personal computers.
"The line between browser and operating system is getting
blurred," Kovacs said.
Cutting some layers of a traditional operating system allows
the new platform to be used on smartphones with lower processing
power and with lower cost materials.
Telefonica has said the phone price will be significantly
cheaper than the low-end Android models, meaning Firefox phones
can be priced at levels around $50 excluding operator subsidies.
This compares with price of around $200 for a typical
smartphone.
Ovum analyst Nick Dillon said pricing of the devices will be
the key for their success, and questioned whether cutting out
some layers of operating system would bring significant savings.
"It is hard to see how you could make them much cheaper than
comparable Android handsets," Dillon said.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)