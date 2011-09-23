* Bids due Dec. 15
* Iliad surprise winner in first sale, Bouygues overbid
* SFR seen bidding aggressively in second auction
By Leila Abboud and Marie Mawad
PARIS, Sept 23 France's auction of
fourth-generation wireless licences could raise well above the
2.5 billion euros ($3.4 billion) minimum price, as laggards from
the first stage try to catch up with rivals in the mobile
internet race in December's second round.
The results of a first auction of 4G licences announced on
Thursday meant companies who did not get what they wanted would
bid aggressively in the final round later this year, industry
executives and analysts said on Friday.
SFR , the second-biggest operator, secured 15 MHz of
spectrum in the first auction, compared with the 20 MHz won by
market leader France Telecom .
The amount of spectrum an operator has determines the
quality of service it can offer customers surfing the web from
smartphones or tablets, a lucrative and fast-growing market.
"(SFR) could push hard to win the next frequencies up for
sale," said one industry executive who declined to be named,
given the strategic sensitivities involved. That, in turn, could
push others to put in higher bids so as not to lose out to SFR.
Santander analyst Stephane Schlatter said in a note the
second round could see operators put in bids much higher than
the government-set minimum total of 1.8 billion euros ($2.4
billion) for the spectrum.
"We believe there are risks that prices paid by operators
could be much higher than the reserve prices," he wrote.
Such a move would be good news for the government, which
like many other countries in Europe, is facing yawning budget
deficits and trying to squeeze spending on everything from
social programmes to schools.
France pulled in 936 million euros in the first round, a
third more than the minimum price of 700 million.
The second auction will offer up frequencies in the 800 MHz
band, preferred by operators because they allow mobile signals
to travel long distances without losing strength.
This spectrum will command higher prices than those paid on
Thursday for the 2.6 GHz frequencies, which are best suited for
urban areas and often have poor coverage indoors.
In the first round, France Telecom and new mobile player
Iliad put in the highest bids and both received 20 MHz.
Iliad, which will launch its Free Mobile service in coming
months, entered the auction with the least spectrum of all the
companies. Its high bid signalled its ambitions.
Meanwhile, Bouygues Telecom ended up paying 78
million euros more than SFR for a comparable block of 15 MHz.
"The big surprise was that Iliad won one of the two larger
blocks of 20 MHz and joined the ranks of the big guys," said
Eric Debroeck, regulatory affairs director for France Telecom.
A spokesman for SFR declined to comment.
In the second auction, four lots will be sold, including two
smaller ones with minimum prices of 300 million euros.
The first of the larger lots has a minimum price of 800
million euros, while the second is 400 million because it is
more likely to have interference problems with broadcast
signals.
($1 = 0.740 euro)
(Editing by Dan Lalor)