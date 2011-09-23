* Bids due Dec. 15

* Iliad surprise winner in first sale, Bouygues overbid

* SFR seen bidding aggressively in second auction

By Leila Abboud and Marie Mawad

PARIS, Sept 23 France's auction of fourth-generation wireless licences could raise well above the 2.5 billion euros ($3.4 billion) minimum price, as laggards from the first stage try to catch up with rivals in the mobile internet race in December's second round.

The results of a first auction of 4G licences announced on Thursday meant companies who did not get what they wanted would bid aggressively in the final round later this year, industry executives and analysts said on Friday.

SFR , the second-biggest operator, secured 15 MHz of spectrum in the first auction, compared with the 20 MHz won by market leader France Telecom .

The amount of spectrum an operator has determines the quality of service it can offer customers surfing the web from smartphones or tablets, a lucrative and fast-growing market.

"(SFR) could push hard to win the next frequencies up for sale," said one industry executive who declined to be named, given the strategic sensitivities involved. That, in turn, could push others to put in higher bids so as not to lose out to SFR.

Santander analyst Stephane Schlatter said in a note the second round could see operators put in bids much higher than the government-set minimum total of 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion) for the spectrum.

"We believe there are risks that prices paid by operators could be much higher than the reserve prices," he wrote.

Such a move would be good news for the government, which like many other countries in Europe, is facing yawning budget deficits and trying to squeeze spending on everything from social programmes to schools.

France pulled in 936 million euros in the first round, a third more than the minimum price of 700 million.

The second auction will offer up frequencies in the 800 MHz band, preferred by operators because they allow mobile signals to travel long distances without losing strength.

This spectrum will command higher prices than those paid on Thursday for the 2.6 GHz frequencies, which are best suited for urban areas and often have poor coverage indoors.

In the first round, France Telecom and new mobile player Iliad put in the highest bids and both received 20 MHz.

Iliad, which will launch its Free Mobile service in coming months, entered the auction with the least spectrum of all the companies. Its high bid signalled its ambitions.

Meanwhile, Bouygues Telecom ended up paying 78 million euros more than SFR for a comparable block of 15 MHz.

"The big surprise was that Iliad won one of the two larger blocks of 20 MHz and joined the ranks of the big guys," said Eric Debroeck, regulatory affairs director for France Telecom.

A spokesman for SFR declined to comment.

In the second auction, four lots will be sold, including two smaller ones with minimum prices of 300 million euros.

The first of the larger lots has a minimum price of 800 million euros, while the second is 400 million because it is more likely to have interference problems with broadcast signals. ($1 = 0.740 euro) (Editing by Dan Lalor)