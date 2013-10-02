TEGUCIGALPA Oct 1 Honduras has awarded Mexican telecoms giant America Movil and emerging markets telecoms group Millicom licenses to offer 4G high-speed mobile services, telecoms commission Conatel said on Tuesday.

America Movil operates under the brand Claro in Honduras, while Millicom operates under the name Tigo. The licenses cost $12.05 million each.

The companies must start operating 4G networks within 18 months, Conatel said.