NEW DELHI, July 18 A panel of Indian ministers
is likely to meet again on Friday to discuss the base price for
an upcoming auction of second-generation (2G) radio airwaves, a
government official said on Wednesday.
The panel decided on the network rollout obligations for the
winners in the auction at its Wednesday meeting, the official
said, but did not elaborate.
India will sell 2G airwaves for the first time through an
auction following a Supreme Court order to revoke all permits
awarded to carriers in a scandal-tainted 2008 state grant
process.
The court had asked the government to conduct the auction by
end-August, a deadline the telecoms ministry is widely expected
to miss as the price and other rules are yet to be set.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)