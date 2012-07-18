NEW DELHI, July 18 A panel of Indian ministers is likely to meet again on Friday to discuss the base price for an upcoming auction of second-generation (2G) radio airwaves, a government official said on Wednesday.

The panel decided on the network rollout obligations for the winners in the auction at its Wednesday meeting, the official said, but did not elaborate.

India will sell 2G airwaves for the first time through an auction following a Supreme Court order to revoke all permits awarded to carriers in a scandal-tainted 2008 state grant process.

The court had asked the government to conduct the auction by end-August, a deadline the telecoms ministry is widely expected to miss as the price and other rules are yet to be set. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)