PARIS, July 4 French President Francois Hollande's government said on Wednesday that it expects to meet with the telecoms sector and its unions to try to avoid job cuts a day after Bouygues and Vivendi's SFR unit announced plans to slash costs.

Both mobile phone service providers are reeling from cut-price competition from rival Iliad, whose Free Mobile unit has forced the incumbent operators to spend heavily to keep customers.

French Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg, who has been battling against potential layoffs in the automotive and other industries "will receive as soon as possible these two operators' unions to discuss with them the mobile phone sector after the arrival of a fourth operator on the market," he and Fleur Pellerin, deputy minister in charge of the digital economy, said in a statement.

"In such a sector, which is regulated and thus protected from international competition, everything possible must be done to avoid jobs being destroyed or outsourced," they added.

SFR told unions on Tuesday that it planned to slash costs by 500 million euros ($625.50 million) next year on top of 450 million targeted for 2012, while Bouygues told its works council that it plans to cut 556 jobs through voluntary redundancies. ($1 = 0.7994 euros) (Reporting By Marc Angrand; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)