PARIS, July 4 French President Francois
Hollande's government said on Wednesday that it expects to meet
with the telecoms sector and its unions to try to avoid job cuts
a day after Bouygues and Vivendi's SFR unit
announced plans to slash costs.
Both mobile phone service providers are reeling from
cut-price competition from rival Iliad, whose Free
Mobile unit has forced the incumbent operators to spend heavily
to keep customers.
French Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg, who has been
battling against potential layoffs in the automotive and other
industries "will receive as soon as possible these two
operators' unions to discuss with them the mobile phone sector
after the arrival of a fourth operator on the market," he and
Fleur Pellerin, deputy minister in charge of the digital
economy, said in a statement.
"In such a sector, which is regulated and thus protected
from international competition, everything possible must be done
to avoid jobs being destroyed or outsourced," they added.
SFR told unions on Tuesday that it planned to slash costs by
500 million euros ($625.50 million) next year on top of 450
million targeted for 2012, while Bouygues told its works council
that it plans to cut 556 jobs through voluntary redundancies.
($1 = 0.7994 euros)
