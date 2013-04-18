LONDON, April 18 Announced merger and
acquisition (M&A) activity in the telecoms sector is at its
highest year-to-date level since 2006, new Thomson Reuters data
shows, with $84.9 billion worth of activity in the U.S. so far
this year.
Telecoms saw more year-on-year growth than any other sector,
with the value of announced M&A increasing six-fold from the
U.S. $13.6 billion recorded in the same period last year.
The largest deal so far this year, across all sectors, is
the $37.2 billion offer for Sprint Nextel by DISH Network
announced on Monday. This is the largest M&A deal in
the telecoms sector since the $89.4 billion AT&T,
Bellsouth deal in 2006.