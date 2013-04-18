LONDON, April 18 Announced merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in the telecoms sector is at its highest year-to-date level since 2006, new Thomson Reuters data shows, with $84.9 billion worth of activity in the U.S. so far this year.

Telecoms saw more year-on-year growth than any other sector, with the value of announced M&A increasing six-fold from the U.S. $13.6 billion recorded in the same period last year.

The largest deal so far this year, across all sectors, is the $37.2 billion offer for Sprint Nextel by DISH Network announced on Monday. This is the largest M&A deal in the telecoms sector since the $89.4 billion AT&T, Bellsouth deal in 2006.