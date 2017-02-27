BARCELONA, Spain Feb 27 Abu Dhabi-based cyber
security firm DarkMatter presented a secure phone on Monday for
politicians and business leaders, tapping into a growing market
as governments are revealed to be snooping on citizens and
hacking attacks are on the rise.
The phone, which runs on a security system called Katim,
offers end-to-end protection at four levels: the phone, its
operating systems, applications and cyber command.
"I am not talking about a phone for the average consumer,"
Faisal Al Bannai, founder and chief executive of DarkMatter,
said at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. "We are addressing
heads of state, government entities, large enterprises, who
really hold sacred security and confidentiality."
Security comes at a price. Germany's GSMK, which is active
in the same market, charges at least 1,500 euros ($1,600) for
its so-called CryptoPhones.
DarkMatter did not disclose a price tag for the phone, which
start shipping in the fourth quarter of this year.
($1 = 0.9419 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)