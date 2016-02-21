BARCELONA Feb 21 LG Electronics
showed off its first modular smartphone, with its B&O sound
system and wide-angle lens, at the annual Mobile World Congress
in Barcelona.
A modular smartphone is made out of separate components,
which enables users to replace or upgrade certain functions
independently.
In the G5 smartphone, LG has added the B&O sound system and
a 135 degree wide angle lens to lure customers less keen to
upgrade to devices only marginally better than the ones they
already own.
Smartphone manufacturers are struggling to eclipse rivals
with only faster processors, higher resolution screens or better
cameras - all at ever lower prices.
Only two of the top five vendors, Samsung and
Huawei, increased sales in the last quarter. Apple
suffered its first quarterly decline, with iPhone sales
down 4.4 percent, according to market research firm Gartner.
