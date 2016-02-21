By Paul Sandle and Se Young Lee
| BARCELONA/SEOUL
BARCELONA/SEOUL Feb 21 Tech giant Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd unveiled the latest versions of
its flagship Galaxy S series on Sunday, but the incremental
upgrades they offer may not be enough to rejuvenate sales for
the world's No.1 smartphone maker.
Samsung once again launched two versions of its new premium
phone: the 5.1-inch flat screen Galaxy S7 and the 5.5-inch
curved screen Galaxy S7 edge in Barcelona, where the industry is
gathered for the Mobile World Congress.
The devices, some of which will be powered by Samsung's own
Exynos processors and others by Qualcomm Inc's
Snapdragon 820, sport a nearly identical design to their
predecessors.
The company also debuted its first 360 degree camera, the
Gear 360, which takes all-around photos and videos that can be
uploaded to Facebook and YouTube, or viewed as immersive
experiences on Samsung's virtual reality headsets.
Company executive Jean-Daniel Ayme said Samsung was still
innovating in areas like gaming and photography, and in new
products, even as the smartphone market reached maturity.
"All of this (innovation) is making this device not only a
new smartphone but more than a phone, the centrepiece of a new
ecosystem, and that's where the Gear 360 comes into play," he
said in an interview.
Analysts have predicted more innovation will be found in
add-on gadgets in Barcelona rather than in smartphones, which
are becoming largely indistinguishable.
For Samsung, however, a lot is riding on the new flagship
smartphones.
The South Korean company's 2015 mobile operating profit
shrank 30 percent to 10.1 trillion won, the lowest since 2011 as
Apple's larger-screen iPhones and improved offerings from rivals
such as Huawei Technologies Co Ltd took away market
share.
The firm also misjudged demand for the predecessor to the
curved-screen S7 edge and initially could not supply enough of
them, leading to missed sales.
Samsung says it will have no supply issues with the
curved-screen model this year and re-introduced microSD cards
for boosting storage capacity, addressing a common complaint
among customers as part of a list of upgrades.
But the Galaxy S7 models lack any features or offerings that
are fundamentally new or different from that of their
predecessors.
Investors and analysts expect another down year for Samsung,
partly as smartphone market growth slows and
weaker-than-expected demand clouds prospects for the entire tech
industry. Researcher TrendForce expects Samsung's global market
share to fall to 22.2 percent this year, a decline from 2015 as
it is forecast to ship 4 percent fewer devices.
The Korean firm is betting that its mobile payments service,
Samsung Pay, and the launch of new mid-to-low tier products will
help defend its margins and share. The firm plans to roll out
Samsung Pay in more markets including China, Spain and the U.K.
this year.
(Editing by Andrew Bolton)