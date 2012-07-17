(adds detail, background)
RABAT, July 17 Morocco's telecoms watchdog
started preparations for its planned auction of at least one 4G
licence by the end of the year, launching a tender on Tuesday to
select an adviser for the process.
The Telecommunications Regulatory National Agency (ANRT) set
an August 23 deadline for the submission of bids as Morocco
continues its 10-year plan to provide high-speed Internet access
for the whole population.
The selected adviser will help ANRT to set the terms and
conditions of 4G licensing and to organise deployment of the
technology. It will also assist in the decision on how many
licences will be up for grabs in the tender, set for the fourth
quarter.
ANRT officials told Reuters in May that it planned to award
the licences at the start of 2013 and expects they will be
operational by the end of that year at the earliest.
Morocco's telecommunications market is dominated by
Vivendi's Maroc Telecom, France Telecom
affiliate Medi Telecom, and Wana, owned by a holding
company controlled by the Moroccan monarchy and Kuwait's Zain
.
While mobile penetration hovers around 110 percent of
Morocco's 33 million population, there were only 3.2 million
subscribers to the Internet by the end of 2011, up 70 percent
from the previous year.
(Reporting By Souhail Karam; Editing by David Goodman)