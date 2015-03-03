By Eric Auchard
| BARCELONA, March 3
BARCELONA, March 3 Facebook Inc founder
Mark Zuckerberg was on hostile turf on Monday as spoke to
executives at the world's biggest annual gathering of the mobile
industry, renewing attempts to win their backing to help reach
billions of users with no Internet access.
Speaking at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona,
Zuckerberg sought to make peace with the telecoms industry,
often some of his company's biggest critics, calling them "the
folks who are here leading the charge to bring the Internet to
the world."
It was a turnabout from last year when Zuckerberg made waves
at the event by showing up shortly after buying free
communications service WhatsApp for $19.2 billion. The app is a
symbol of the challenge traditional telcos face from the
Internet and the loss of profits from phone calls and texts.
His comments come amid an increasingly rancorous debate in
which telecom and cable firms complain Silicon Valley giants
such as Facebook and Google Inc that offer Web
services are freeloading on the big investments they make in
mobile and fixed-line networks.
Regulators in the United States and Europe are pushing for
measures such as open Internet rules to strike a new balance
between the two industries.
Internet.org, which Facebook helped set up with mobile
equipment industry backing two years ago, wants to make basic
Internet services available to the nearly two-thirds of the
world's population who are not yet connected.
The non-profit group seeks to coax operators to subsidise
free Internet usage on a bet the phone companies can eventually
turn free users into paying customers.
Facebook's behind-the-scenes efforts to draw in more
carriers may eventually pay off. Top executives from Bharti
Airtel Ltd and Telenor, two big operators in
Asia and Africa, said on Monday they were studying joining the
effort.
Internet.org has recently shifted from a reliance on
Facebook communication tools as its primary attraction to also
offer a mix of health, education and government apps.
Jon Fredrik Baksaas, chief executive officer of Norway's
Telenor and head of the global trade association of operators,
said he was open to working with Internet.org while remaining
critical of Facebook's impact on his industry.
"I look at Facebook as being more conscientious about
operator concerns," he said of the change he had seen in the
Internet company's business approach over the past year. "We are
not 100 percent there, but we are finding consensus," he said.
(Reporting by Eric Auchard; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)