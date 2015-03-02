By Eric Auchard
| BARCELONA, March 2
BARCELONA, March 2 Japan's NTT DoCoMo
and Finland's Nokia said on Monday they are working
together to develop networks running at high frequencies for use
in the 5G wireless era - technology expected to be showcased at
the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
DoCoMo, Japan's largest mobile operator, and Nokia, the
world's third biggest telecom equipment maker, said they will be
demonstrating their early technical progress on 5G radio
equipment at the Mobile World Congress show here this week.
The companies said they have achieved super-fast data
transmission speeds of higher than 2 gigabits per second in a
joint indoor trial using Nokia Networks' radio technology
operating in the 70 gigahertz spectrum band.
By contrast, current 4G network specifications promise
download speeds of up to 300 megabits per second. Although
practical commercial speeds are typically far lower than that,
4G has fuelled strong demand for watching TV and video on
phones.
They plan an outdoor 70 GHz trial later this year.
This band of airwaves is on a range of spectrum from 10 to
100 gigahertz that the International Telecommunications Union is
expected to free up by 2019 for use in fifth generation mobile
networks.
"This development underscores (DoCoMo's) readiness to
deliver a state-of-the-art 5G network in 2020 and beyond," the
companies said in a joint statement.
(Reporting by Eric Auchard; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)