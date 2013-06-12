DAKAR, June 12 Satellite operator O3B Network has customers signed up for one third of the capacity on eight new satellites to be launched by September to provide high-speed Internet to emerging markets, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Steve Collar said 03B aimed to offer fast Internet access at affordable prices thanks to its low-orbiting satellites aimed at areas mostly in developing countries where the population lacks access to broadband connectivity.

O3B stands for the "Other 3 billion", referring to the roughly two-fifths of the world's population the company says lacks access to high-speed Internet.

The new operator is partly own by SES, one of the world's largest commercial satellite operators. Google and HSBC bank are among its other investors.

"About 20 customers have signed, representing about a third of the capacity of the system. We expect demand to increase," Collar said by telephone from London.

"We have got telecoms customers in Brazil, Columbia, Pakistan, Afghanistan and, importantly, in Nigeria."

He said the company had around $1.3 billion in funding, enabling it launch four satellites this month, four by September and 4 more by the end of 2014.

O3B's services will become fully operational by November. It relies on satellites orbiting at about 8,000 km (4,970 miles), much closer to earth than the 36,000 km used by traditional satellites, Collar said.

The lower orbit will remove communication delays that are associated with traditional satellites, giving O3B satellites an advantage, he said.

"Depending on the market, we find that we are able to be between 30 to 50 percent cheaper than the other offerings," he said. "It gives you a sense of about how much we can drive down the price."

Among its early clients, Collar said the firm has signed a major 3G deployment deal in Malaysia to provide services to all cellphone companies in the southeast Asian country.

It is also looking to provide services in the maritime, oil and gas, and mining sectors, and especially in Africa, which has a growing need for bandwidth in remote areas where companies operate but which are not serviced by high-speed fibre cables.

Collar said O3B has signed Royal Caribbean as its first customer in the maritime sector.