Aug 14 U.S. authorities are asking counterparts
in Europe to seize about $1 billion in assets related to an
investigation into three telecom companies and intermediaries
close to the daughter of Uzbekistan's president, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Friday.
Vimpelcom Ltd, Mobile TeleSystems (MTS)
and TeliaSonera AB are under scrutiny from the
U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange
Commission, as well as some authorities in Europe.
U.S. prosecutors are investigating payments they believe
were made to businesses controlled by Gulnara Karimova, daughter
of President Islam Karimov, in an effort to secure wireless
frequencies and other deals in Uzbekistan, the Journal reported,
citing court documents and people with direct knowledge of the
probe. (on.wsj.com/1NtnfcM)
Reuters could not reach Karimova for comment.
No individual or company has been charged as part of these
investigations.
MTS, Russia's biggest mobile phone operator, said it was
cooperating with U.S. authorities and providing all necessary
documents and information.
"MTS is not the owner of the assets in relation to which
U.S. authorities have sent requests to a number of European
countries to assist in freezing assets," the company said in an
e-mailed statement.
Amsterdam-based mobile operator Vimpelcom, with assets in
Russia, Italy and various emerging markets, declined immediate
comment. The company has previously said it was cooperating with
authorities.
A spokesman for Sweden's TeliaSonera said the company was
cooperating with authorities and had no further comment on the
Journal story.
The U.S. Department of Justice and SEC were not immediately
available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
