July 22 The attorneys general of 44 U.S. states
and Washington D.C. on Wednesday asked the country's largest
phone companies to install technology that would allow consumers
to block automated telemarketing calls, known as robocalls.
In a letter to the chief executives of AT&T Inc,
CenturyLink Inc, Sprint Corp, T-Mobile USA Inc and
Verizon Communications Inc, the attorneys general said a
June 18 ruling by the Federal Communications Commission made
clear there are no legal barriers to offering the technology.
The FCC gave what it called a "green light" for phone
companies to offer "do not disturb" services to consumers,
including technology to block unwanted automated calls.
This ruling "should remove any doubt about your legal
authority to empower consumers by providing call-blocking
technology to help stop robocalls, scam text messages and
unwanted telemarketing calls," attorneys general including
Indiana's Greg Zoeller and Missouri's Chris Koster told the
phone companies.
Technology already exists to stop robocalls on Internet
phone services and Android phones, the attorneys general added.
Last year, the FCC received more than 215,000 complaints
alleging violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, a
federal law meant to curb robocalls and telemarketing abuses.
They are by far the most common consumer complaint it receives.
On July 7, a federal judge ordered Time Warner Cable Inc
to pay a Texas woman $229,500 for placing 153 automated
calls to her phone after she told it to stop.
While more than 217 million phone numbers have been
registered with the National Do Not Call Registry, many
companies ignore it, sometimes to commit fraud, according to the
Federal Trade Commission.
Jon Banks, a spokesman for USTelecom, a trade group
representing phone companies, in a statement said the group was
"fully on board" with the states' request and will continue
working closely with the FTC and states "to put bad actors out
of business."
In a separate statement, CenturyLink said it shares
consumers' "frustration" with mass telephone solicitations. The
other phone companies had no immediate comment or referred to
the USTelecom statement.
