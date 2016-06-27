MOSCOW, June 27 Russian industrial conglomerate Sistema said on Monday that it would acquire a 17.14 percent stake in Sistema Shyam TeleServices Limited, Sistema's subsidiary in India, from Russian Agency for State Property Management.

Under the agreement, the payment for the shares will be made to the Russian budget in instalments over a period of five years, Sistema said. It did not disclose the price.

Russia acquired this stake in 2011 and simultaneously concluded an option agreement with Sistema to sell these shares back to the Company in five years for the higher of $777 million or the market value determined by an independent valuator. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)