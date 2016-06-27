MOSCOW, June 27 Russian industrial conglomerate
Sistema said on Monday that it would acquire a 17.14
percent stake in Sistema Shyam TeleServices Limited, Sistema's
subsidiary in India, from Russian Agency for State Property
Management.
Under the agreement, the payment for the shares will be made
to the Russian budget in instalments over a period of five
years, Sistema said. It did not disclose the price.
Russia acquired this stake in 2011 and simultaneously
concluded an option agreement with Sistema to sell these shares
back to the Company in five years for the higher of $777 million
or the market value determined by an independent valuator.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)