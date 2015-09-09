TEL AVIV, Sept 9 Four of the world's top telecom operators have teamed up to invest in technology start-ups with the view to launching them beyond their home markets.

Singtel, Orange, Deutsche Telekom and Telefonica said they were pooling their start-up incubators into one progamme that will offer selected companies access to a combined customer base of more than 1 billion customers across four continents.

"The idea is to select start-ups which already have a product or service developed and to help them reach the market," Nathalie Boulanger, who heads Orange's start-up arm, told a digital innovation conference in Tel Aviv.

The size of investment will vary from company to company, she said, and will may include data collecting companies, security and mobile banking firms. Not all start-ups will be launched in every market.

"The most important part is the very close work with our business units ... to have a partnership at the end of the acceleration program with the business units," Boulanger said.

Orange itself has helped 107 start-ups over the past two years in 10 centres across the world, she said. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, editing by Louise Heavens)