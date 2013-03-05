March 4 Cellphone users should be allowed to
switch their devices to any mobile carrier, the White House said
on Monday in response to an online petition against the recent
banning of the practice.
More than 100,000 people signed the petition protesting the
ban on switching imposed by the Library of Congress, which took
effect in January. At issue is whether cellphone buyers, who get
new devices at a heavily subsidized price in return for
committing to long-term contracts, should be able to take their
gadgets with them when they change carriers.
Many in the telecoms industry argue that cellphones should
be "locked" - or prevented from moving freely across networks -
because of the massive subsidies that carriers provide,
effectively putting the devices in the hands of more people.
The petition argued that preventing "unlocking" reduces
consumer choice and resale value of phones, which can cost
hundreds of dollars without subsidies from carriers like AT&T
Inc, Verizon Wireless and Sprint.
"The White House agrees with the 114,000+ of you who believe
that consumers should be able to unlock their cell phones
without risking criminal or other penalties," R. David Edelman,
a senior advisor for Internet, Innovation, & Privacy to the
Obama administration, wrote in the White House's response.
"This is particularly important for secondhand or other
mobile devices that you might buy or receive as a gift, and want
to activate on the wireless network that meets your needs - even
if it isn't the one on which the device was first activated. All
consumers deserve that flexibility."
The Library of Congress, which among other things is
responsible for setting rules and deciding on exemptions related
to the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, said on Monday the
issue would benefit from further debate and that its intention
was not to supplant public policy discussion.
The Library of Congress got involved late last year during a
rulemaking session conducted by the Register of Copyrights,
which advises the organization. Unidentified participants in the
rulemaking process, a technical, legal proceeding that allows
members of the public to request exemptions to the copyright
act, raised the issue then.
The Library of Congress subsequently decided that cellphones
should no longer be exempted from the relevant section of
copyright law, triggering the January ban on "unlocking."