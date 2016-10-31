LONDON Oct 31 The main financial backer of
Russian mobile operator Vimpelcom is taking a stake in
Qvantel, a Finnish supplier of mobile network management
software, in its latest move to help Vimpelcom reinvent itself
as an internet player.
L1 Technology said on Monday it is making a strategic
investment for an undisclosed amount in Qvantel, which provides
cloud-based, business support system (BSS) software for telecom
operators to deliver internet services to mobile users.
Unlike classic venture backers seeking mainly to maximise
investment returns, L1 aims to invest $2-$3 billion in mid- to
late-stage tech firms that can contribute to Vimpelcom's
strategy to reinvent itself as a mobile internet player.
L1 Technology is the tech venture arm of LetterOne, the
investment vehicle of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman.
LetterOne holds a 48 percent stake in Vimpelcom, a mobile
operator with over 200 million users in Russia, Italy, several
Central Asian nations and Pakistan, Bangladesh and Algeria.
Amsterdam-based Vimpelcom is looking to form partnerships
with internet-based players while radically down-sizing and
restructuring its traditional telecoms business structure.
"We believe that the (telecom) sector needs to disrupt
itself, and evolve its operating models and revenue streams
before it is disrupted by others", Alexey Reznikovich, L1 Tech's
managing partner and former Vimpelcom chairman, said in a
statement.
So far this year, L1 Technology has announced a $200 million
investment in mobile transport player Uber (reut.rs/2eJsltn)
on the expectation this will lead to closer ties between Uber
and Vimpelcom in markets the operator serves.
L1 also made a $50 million investment in U.S.-based
FreedomPop, a mobile network operator which offers voice and
data services to customers free of calling charges, while making
money from follow-on premium services. (reut.rs/2e1GIoM)
Qvantel is a two-decade-old Helsinki-based firm which
earlier this year struck a deal with Swedish mobile network
equipment giant Ericsson to embed the Finnish firm's product
into Ericsson's broader BSS offering for telecom operators.
In June, Vimpelcom announced a $1 billion partnership with
Ericsson to overhaul Vimpelcom's technology
infrastructure, a deal in which Qvantel plays a key part.
BSS software functions as the operating system for mobile
networks, allowing operators to analyse voice, text and video
traffic data, customer usage and billing information to manage
mobile services for users.
(Editing by Alexandra Hudson)