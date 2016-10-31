(Adds details from interview with Vimpelcom chairman)
By Eric Auchard
LONDON Oct 31 The main financial backer of
Russian and emerging markets mobile operator Vimpelcom
is taking a stake in Qvantel, a Finnish supplier of mobile
network management software, in its latest move to help reinvent
Vimpelcom as an internet player.
L1 Technology said on Monday it was making a strategic
investment for an undisclosed amount in Qvantel, which provides
cloud-based, business support system (BSS) software for telecom
operators to deliver internet services to mobile users.
Unlike classic venture backers seeking mainly to maximise
investment returns, L1 aims to invest $2-$3 billion in mid- to
late-stage tech firms that can contribute to Vimpelcom's
strategy to reinvent itself as a mobile internet player.
"We believe that the (telecom) sector needs to disrupt
itself, and evolve its operating models and revenue streams
before it is disrupted by others", Alexey Reznikovich, L1 Tech's
managing partner and also Vimpelcom's chairman, said in an
interview.
L1 Technology is the tech venture arm of LetterOne, the
investment vehicle of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman.
LetterOne holds a 48 percent stake in Vimpelcom, a mobile
operator with over 230 million users in Russia, Italy, several
Central Asian nations and Pakistan, Bangladesh and Algeria.
Amsterdam-based Vimpelcom is looking to form partnerships
with internet-based players while radically down-sizing and
restructuring its traditional telecoms business structure.
So far this year, L1 Technology has announced a $200 million
investment in mobile transport player Uber (reut.rs/2eJsltn)
on the expectation this will lead to closer ties between Uber
and Vimpelcom in markets the operator serves.
L1 also made a $50 million investment in U.S.-based
FreedomPop, a mobile network operator which offers voice and
data services to customers free of calling charges, while making
money from follow-on premium services. (reut.rs/2e1GIoM)
"Our investments, in general, are not only financial, but
also very strategic," Reznikovich said of financing deals that
can help Vimpelcom develop a modern Internet ecosystem to
attract and keep customers. "Our preference would always be to
make strategic investments," he said of LetterOne's strategy.
Qvantel is a two-decade-old Helsinki-based firm which
earlier this year struck a deal with Swedish mobile network
equipment giant Ericsson to embed the Finnish firm's product
into Ericsson's broader BSS offering for telecom operators.
In June, Vimpelcom announced a $1 billion partnership with
Ericsson to overhaul Vimpelcom's technology
infrastructure, a deal in which Qvantel plays a key part.
BSS software functions as the operating system for mobile
networks, allowing operators to analyse voice, text and video
traffic data, customer usage and billing information to manage
mobile services for users. Qvantel's cloud-based BSS allows
operators to cut costs while introducing new customer services.
Reznikovich also said he expected Vimpelcom's joint venture
deal in Italy, which brings together the mobile networks of its
Wind business with CK Hutchison's 3 Italia, to close
in November after receiving final regulatory approvals last
week.
