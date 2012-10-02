By Sinead Carew
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 2 Inspired by travel sites like
Expedia, start-up Wiresurfer.com is promising to condense three
days work into fifteen minutes for small companies shopping for
telecommunications services.
The Coral Springs, Florida based company, is launching its
website on Tuesday where small and medium sized businesses can
compare prices for telephone and Internet services and see what
promotions are on offer in their region.
Businesses can then order their service via Wiresurfer,
which has signed up about fifteen telecom partners including
AT&T Inc, Comcast, CenturyLink Inc,
EarthLink Inc and Windstream Corp.
The idea is that choosing a telecom provider would be made
as easy as booking a flight online.
Wiresurfer Chief Executive and co-founder Jeff Kaufman
expects big demand for a service that makes procuring telecom
services less time consuming.
Small businesses often have to spend up to three days
trawling through the websites of multiple phone companies and
then calling the companies individually to find the best deals,
he said.
"The process of actually shopping for telecommunications
services even at the small business level is complex," said
Kaufman, "It's a giant time suck."
The phone companies have agreed to pay Wiresurfer a portion
of each customer's phone bill for the duration of their contract
with payments ranging from 14 percent to 25 percent of the phone
bill, Kaufman said.
With a target market of 50 million U.S. small businesses,
Kaufman said he hopes to break even about eight months after
launch and to have over 16,000 customers within about 30 months.
In the meantime, the company said it has an angel investment
of $200,000 from Nantucket based entrepreneur Alan Bankart. It
is also seeking a round of venture capital funding.
If the service takes off then the business telecom services
market could potentially become more competitive, according to
Gartner analyst Tiffani Bova, who follows technology and telecom
sales channels around the world.
"If you look at other industries that have had an online
marketplace aggregate multiple suppliers they have resulted in
creating a much more competitive market," Bova said referring to
the travel, hotel and insurance industries.
Even though telecom contracts come up for renewal only once
every year or two, Bova argued that even if Wiresurfer gains
just a small part of the market it could have a solid business.
"There's lots of room here," the analyst said.