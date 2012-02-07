Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
MEXICO DF, 7 feb El ente antimonopolios de México dijo el martes que rechazó una alianza entre el gigante de medios Televisa y la telefónica móvil Iusacell por preocupaciones sobre la competencia en el sector de televisión abierta y restringida.
La Comisión Federal de Competencia (CFC) dijo que podría autorizar la compra de 50 por ciento de Iusacell por parte de Televisa en caso de que las empresas plantean compromisos sobre competencia en un recurso de reconsideración.
(Reporte de Tomás Sarmiento y Verónica Gómez Sparrowe)
MUMBAI, Feb 23 Indian digital payments firm MobiKwik will invest 3 billion rupees ($44.89 million) this year to expand its user base and rack up $10 billion worth of transactions on its platform, it said in a statement on Thursday.
NEW YORK, Feb 22 Jeffrey Ubben, the chief executive officer of activist investor ValueAct Capital, told Reuters on Wednesday that his firm had been taking money out of the capital markets as valuations have become overextended, leaving it with $3 billion in cash.