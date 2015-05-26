By Harro Ten Wolde
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT May 27 Germany starts an auction of
radio frequencies for mobile phone network operators on
Wednesday, hoping to fill state coffers with billions of euros
which it plans to use to help improve the country's fast
broadband network.
But analysts expect the auction to raise only a maximum of 4
billion euros ($4.4 billion), a far cry from the 50.8 billion
euros the government raised in the auction in 2000 for new 3G
network licences, when there were six groups bidding.
Fifteen years later and the number of network operators
competing for the mix of 4G frequencies has been reduced from
four to three after Telefonica Deutschland bought
E-Plus from KPN for 8.6 billion euros last year.
The new market dynamics make a fiercely competitive auction
between former state monopoly Deutsche Telekom,
Telefonica Deutschland and Vodafone unlikely, said
Antonios Drossos, co-founder of Finnish telecoms advisory firm
Rewheel.
"In this case, there are three players with equal market
share of about a third. In such a case nobody is willing to pay
extra for additional spectrum ... They are comfortable with the
current status quo," he said.
Consultancy firm Arthur D. Little expects that the proceeds
of the auction will be only 20-30 percent above the floor of 1.5
billion euros.
Nevertheless the auction gives the network operators the
chance to be the first in Europe to operate spectrum in the
low-frequency 700 megahertz (MHz) band that was used to carry
the analogue signals of regional television stations before the
switchover to digital transmission.
These longer wavebands have further reach in terms of
distance and deeper penetration of buildings than the higher
frequencies currently used by mobile network operators so that
winners of in the auction will have to promise there will be
almost no "black holes" in network coverage.
FAST FIXED LINE BROADBAND
Meanwhile the German government has earmarked the proceeds
of the auction for fostering the development of a fast
fixed-line broadband network, which Transport and Digital
Infrastructure Minister Alexander Dobrindt has said will be one
of his top priorities in the coming years.
Ironically a small return from the auction will limit the
German government's scope to steer investment in the country's
broadband network, which was one of Europe's fastest before the
costly 3G auction in 2000 left the mobile operators saddled with
debt and disinclined to invest in more infrastructure.
As a result cable companies such as Liberty Global's
Unitymedia and Vodafone's Kabel Deutschland have been
snapping up subscribers wanting faster internet speeds.
Less than a fifth of German households had a broadband
connection faster than 10 megabits per second (Mbit/s) as
recently as last year, a study published by the United Nations'
International Telecommunication Union (ITU) on Tuesday showed,
trailing countries such as Hungary, Portugal and Spain.
France and Korea topped the list with 35.7 and 38 percent of
households respectively.
ENCRYPTED MESSAGING
The auction, expected to run for some weeks, takes place in
former military barracks that have been turned into an office
for the German telecoms supervisor.
Delegates of the three mobile operators will be escorted
into secured rooms, where they will communicate via dedicated
datalines and encrypted messages with their headquarters.
At headquarters, management will be locked up in safe rooms,
with no laptops and mobile phones allowed to minimise the risk
of collusion, and the bidding process will follow the principle
of the so-called simultaneous multiple round auction (SMRA).
Bidders will be able to see bids from the competition to
make the process as transparent as possible, said Ruediger Hahn,
the regulator's project leader for the auction.
Neighbouring Austria, in contrast, used a method designed to
maximise uncertainty about rivals' bids in its 2013 spectrum
auction, which raised more than 2 billion euros, far exceeding
expectations and making it the priciest auction per head of
population in a country of just 8.4 million.
($1 = 0.9184 euros)
