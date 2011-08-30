BRIEF-Saudi wealth fund PIF considers taking stake in Six Flags - Bloomberg
* Saudi wealth fund PIF considers taking stake in Six Flags - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - http://bloom.bg/2kP0lbb Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Aug 30 A unit of Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY.N) has won a contract valued at up to $595 million over five years to develop a new simulation framework system for the Pentagon's Missile Defense Agency, the Defense Department said Tuesday.
The work will be performed by Teledyne Brown Engineering primarily in Huntsville, Alabama, through Sept. 1, 2016, an item in the Pentagon's contract digest said. (Reporting by Jim Wolf; Editing by Gary Hill)
* Saudi wealth fund PIF considers taking stake in Six Flags - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - http://bloom.bg/2kP0lbb Further company coverage:
By Tim Baysinger Feb 8 Snap Inc's Snapchat lags far behind rival social media outlets Facebook Inc, Instagram and Twitter Inc in reaching older users, but the soon-to-be public company has been growing that crucial audience, analysis by MoffettNathanson of a regulatory filing showed. As Snap prepares for its planned stock market debut in March , luring users older than 35 to the mobile app known for user-generated photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours is seen as ke
NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. aviation executives will meet with President Donald Trump on Thursday to discuss the industry's aging airports and air traffic control reform, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.