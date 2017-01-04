BRIEF-Figeac Aero signs a contract with Spirit Aerosystems
* Contract will bring to company full contribution to turnover as of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO Jan 4 Amos Genish resigned from the board of Telefónica Brasil SA and will be replaced by José María Del Rey Osorio, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.
Genish had previously served as Telefónica Brasil's chief executive but quit in October for unspecified personal reasons. According to the filing, Genish also resigned as head of the company's strategy committee. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski)
Jan 24 BlackRock Inc will scrutinize how companies plan to use the cash they bring back to the United States as part of a tax holiday backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, CEO Larry Fink said in a letter distributed on Tuesday.
