SAO PAULO Jan 4 Amos Genish resigned from the board of Telefónica Brasil SA and will be replaced by José María Del Rey Osorio, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Genish had previously served as Telefónica Brasil's chief executive but quit in October for unspecified personal reasons. According to the filing, Genish also resigned as head of the company's strategy committee. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski)