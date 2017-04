SAO PAULO Aug 18 Telefonica Brasil SA , the local unit of Spain's Telefónica SA, plans to invest at least 25 billion reais ($7.2 billion) between this year and 2017, according to a securities filing published on Tuesday.

Annual capital spending for this and next year at the São Paulo-based telecommunications firm should stay between 8.4 billion reais and 8.8 billion reais, the filing said.

($1 = 3.4799 Brazlian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Alden Bentley)