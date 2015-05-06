Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SAO PAULO May 6 Telefonica Brasil SA raised 16.1 billion reais ($5.3 billion) in a share offering aimed at funding its acquisition of broadband provider GVT from France's Vivendi SA, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.
($1 = 3.05 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order