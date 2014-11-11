MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO Nov 11 Brazilian phone company Telefonica Brasil lifted third-quarter net profit by 35 percent from a year earlier to 1.022 billion reais ($400 million), according to a securities filing.
Net profit at the Brazilian business of Spain's Telefonica beat an average estimate of 932 million reais in a Reuters survey of analysts.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, rose 7 percent to 2.548 billion reais, in line with forecasts. ($1 = 2.55 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by David Goodman)
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 17 Two new crude oil export pipelines will provide enough capacity to ship Canadian production to market until at least the mid 2020s, Enbridge Inc Chief Executive Al Monaco said on Friday, making clear his company's Line 3 should be one of them.
SANTIAGO, March 11 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, said on Saturday it will not accept the company's offer to return to the negotiating table, and called on BHP to clarify its negotiating positions.