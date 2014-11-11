SAO PAULO Nov 11 Brazilian phone company Telefonica Brasil lifted third-quarter net profit by 35 percent from a year earlier to 1.022 billion reais ($400 million), according to a securities filing.

Net profit at the Brazilian business of Spain's Telefonica beat an average estimate of 932 million reais in a Reuters survey of analysts.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, rose 7 percent to 2.548 billion reais, in line with forecasts. ($1 = 2.55 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by David Goodman)