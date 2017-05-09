SAO PAULO May 9 Telefonica Brasil SA reported a 13 percent rise in recurring net income on Tuesday, citing rigorous cost controls and accelerating demand for mobile and data services despite a sluggish economic recovery.

Excluding one-time revenue from tower sales a year earlier, profit at the Brazilian division of Spain's Telefonica SA rose in the first quarter to 996 million reais ($313 million), according to a securities filing. Including last year's tower sales, net income fell 18 percent. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Dan Grebler)