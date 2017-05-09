BRIEF-Autodesk names Andrew Anagnost president and CEO
* Autodesk Inc says Andrew Anagnost will also join Autodesk's board of directors
SAO PAULO May 9 Telefonica Brasil SA reported a 13 percent rise in recurring net income on Tuesday, citing rigorous cost controls and accelerating demand for mobile and data services despite a sluggish economic recovery.
Excluding one-time revenue from tower sales a year earlier, profit at the Brazilian division of Spain's Telefonica SA rose in the first quarter to 996 million reais ($313 million), according to a securities filing. Including last year's tower sales, net income fell 18 percent. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* Blucora announces appointment of Ann Bruder as chief legal officer
June 19 Teladoc Inc, the largest provider of telemedicine in the United States, said on Monday it agreed to acquire medical consultation company Best Doctors to expand its ability to offer remote treatments for complex, chronic diseases.