Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Recasts with investment plans, details of results)
SAO PAULO Feb 24 Telefonica Brasil SA plans to increase investments this year in line with inflation, keeping a lid on spending as a severe recession in Latin America's largest economy hurts sales.
The Brazilian unit of Spain's Telefonica SA projected 8.907 billion reais ($2.25 billion) of investments in 2016, up 7.1 percent from last year.
Consumer prices are expected to rise 7.6 percent this year, according to the median forecast of a weekly central bank survey of economists.
Telefonica Brasil laid out its investment plans in an earnings report that showed a fourth-quarter net profit of 1.115 billion reais ($282 million), down 11 percent from a year earlier, due to weak sales growth and rising costs.
Net operating revenue rose just 3.4 percent from a year earlier.
Layoffs helped to bring personnel costs down by 14 percent, but spending on third-party services and a jump in energy costs drove general and administrative expenses 46 percent higher.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 6 percent to 3.432 billion reais.
($1 = 3.96 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by James Dalgleish and Andrew Hay)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order