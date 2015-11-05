BRIEF-Naturally Splendid signs agreement with Canature to develop Hempomega pet food & treats
* Naturally Splendid signs definitive agreement with Canature to develop hempomega(tm) pet food & treats
SAO PAULO Nov 5 Telefonica Brasil SA , Brazil's biggest telecommunications company, is on track for cost savings outlined in its best-case scenario as it consolidates the takeover of broadband provider GVT SA, Chief Executive Officer Amos Genish said on Thursday.
In July, Genish said the company expected operational gains of up to 16.2 billion reais ($4.3 billion) from the deal, along with tax savings of 5.9 billion reais. ($1 = 3.78 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes)
* Naturally Splendid signs definitive agreement with Canature to develop hempomega(tm) pet food & treats
* Plans to expand its rail siding and transload facility on union pacific network in byron township, wisconsin
* Goodrich Petroleum Corp says its common stock is expected to begin trading on NYSE market under symbol "gdp" on April 11, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: