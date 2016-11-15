Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1530 GMT on Friday:
(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to show that Viacom has already bought Telefe. Also removes incorrect Telefe RIC from paragraph 1 and adds Telefoncia RIC in paragraph 2)
Nov 15 Viacom Inc, the owner of Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and MTV, said on Tuesday it bought Argentine broadcaster Television Federal SA (Telefe) for $345 million in cash.
The deal to buy the Spanish-language broadcaster and producer from telecom carrier Telefonica SA is part of Viacom's plan to expand across Argentina and Latin America. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
ZURICH, Jan 27 Bitcoin wallet provider Xapo said it has received conditional approval from Switzerland's financial market watchdog to operate in the country in a regulatory breakthrough for companies that provide safekeeping for the virtual currency.
Jan 27 Harris Corp, whose technology is used by the U.S. defense, said it would sell its government IT services business to an affiliate of private equity investment firm Veritas Capital for $690 million in cash to focus on its other businesses.