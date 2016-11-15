(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to show that Viacom has already bought Telefe. Also removes incorrect Telefe RIC from paragraph 1 and adds Telefoncia RIC in paragraph 2)

Nov 15 Viacom Inc, the owner of Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and MTV, said on Tuesday it bought Argentine broadcaster Television Federal SA (Telefe) for $345 million in cash.

The deal to buy the Spanish-language broadcaster and producer from telecom carrier Telefonica SA is part of Viacom's plan to expand across Argentina and Latin America. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)