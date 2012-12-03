MADRID Dec 3 Spain's Telefonica SA is working on plans to list 10-15 per cent of its Latin American unit, its chief executive Cesar Alierta said in an interview with the Financial Times published on Monday.

Cesar Alierta was quoted as saying that it could float the stake in Latin America to "send the message that the sum-of-the-parts is much higher than the valuation of Telefonica". (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Michael Urquhart)