Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MADRID, Sept 14 Spain's Telefonica wants to list between 10 and 20 percent of its German unit O2, which it has valued at 10 billion euros ($12.91 billion), a financial source said on Friday.
The initial public offering (IPO) to help the debt-laden telephone operator raise funds is set to take place later this year. ($1 = 0.7748 euros) (Reporting By Robert Hetz; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)