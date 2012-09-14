MADRID, Sept 14 Spain's Telefonica wants to list between 10 and 20 percent of its German unit O2, which it has valued at 10 billion euros ($12.91 billion), a financial source said on Friday.

The initial public offering (IPO) to help the debt-laden telephone operator raise funds is set to take place later this year. ($1 = 0.7748 euros) (Reporting By Robert Hetz; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day)