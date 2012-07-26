MADRID, July 26 Spanish telecoms company Telefonica said on Thursday it was fully committed to selling assets after a surprise announcement on Wednesday that it was scrapping its dividend payment and share buyback programme this year.

Telefonica hopes to raise up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.82 billion) from selling assets including call centre business Atento, as part of a strategy to tackle its 57-billion-euro debt pile, the firm said in its first half results presentation. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Julien Toyer)