BRIEF-Cheetah Mobile statement on reported Facebook halt of Chinese utility app ads
* Cheetah Mobile statement on reported Facebook halt of Chinese utility app ads
MADRID, July 26 Spanish telecoms company Telefonica said on Thursday it was fully committed to selling assets after a surprise announcement on Wednesday that it was scrapping its dividend payment and share buyback programme this year.
Telefonica hopes to raise up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.82 billion) from selling assets including call centre business Atento, as part of a strategy to tackle its 57-billion-euro debt pile, the firm said in its first half results presentation. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Julien Toyer)
* Cheetah Mobile statement on reported Facebook halt of Chinese utility app ads
* Certive Solutions Inc announces operational results for January 2017 and changes to the board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Softbank Group to acquire fortress investment group for $3.3 billion