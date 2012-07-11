MADRID, July 11 Spain's Telefonica said
on Wednesday it is studying offers for its call centre business
Atento, revisiting the sale of the unit after a failed attempt
to float it last year.
"Telefonica will go ahead with the divestment of its stake
in Atento, having received a number of offers from third
parties, whose terms and conditions are being analysed by the
company," it said in a filing with the Spanish stock market
regulator CNMV on Wednesday.
Earlier, financial website ElConfidencial.com said
Telefonica would sell Atento in the next few days in a deal
valuing its majority stake at 750 to 850 million euros, well
below the amount it was seeking last year.
(Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)