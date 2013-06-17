MADRID, June 17 Telefonica said on
Monday it had not received any indication of interest from AT&T
, following a Spanish newspaper report that the government
had halted a 70 billion-euro ($93 billion) offer from the U.S.
company.
An AT&T representative told the government about the
company's plans to buy Telefonica and take on its 52 billion
euros of debt, leading the state to stop the sale, El Mundo said
on Monday, citing sources with knowledge of the deal.
"Telefonica has not received any approach or spoken or
written indication of interest," a spokesman for Telefonica told
Reuters.
The government has mechanisms to block the sale of any
company deemed strategic to the national economy, El Mundo cited
sources as saying. According to the paper, the matter was
debated in the Economy and Industry ministries, as well as in
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's office.
AT&T has been looking this year at ways it can grow outside
the United States, including via acquisitions and expanding its
business serving enterprise customers.
A takeover of Telefonica would make it the biggest telecoms
company in the world, with a market capitalisation of almost 300
billion euros, according to El Mundo.
Debt-laden Telefonica's revenues have been hit by the
economic downturn in Europe, especially in Spain, where 27
percent of the workforce is unemployed. Latin America now counts
for over half the company's revenues.