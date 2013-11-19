Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LONDON, Nov 19 (IFR) - Telefonica Europe has hired a group of banks to manage the sale of an undated sterling deeply subordinated fixed rate benchmark bond issue, a lead manager for the deal said on Tuesday.
The deal is expected to be priced today. The lead managers are taking orders from investors at initial price thoughts of low 7%.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Lloyds, Mizuho, Mitsubishi UFJ, RBS and Santander are managing the sale.
The issue is expected to be rated Ba1/BB+/BBB-, and is senior only to ordinary shares. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Helend Durand, Julian Baker)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)