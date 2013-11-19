LONDON, Nov 19 (IFR) - Telefonica Europe has hired a group of banks to manage the sale of an undated sterling deeply subordinated fixed rate benchmark bond issue, a lead manager for the deal said on Tuesday.

The deal is expected to be priced today. The lead managers are taking orders from investors at initial price thoughts of low 7%.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Lloyds, Mizuho, Mitsubishi UFJ, RBS and Santander are managing the sale.

The issue is expected to be rated Ba1/BB+/BBB-, and is senior only to ordinary shares. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Helend Durand, Julian Baker)