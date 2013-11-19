Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
By Helene Durand
LONDON, Nov 19 (IFR) - Order books on Telefonica's first sterling hybrid issue are now in excess of GBP3.5bn, according to a lead manager on the trade.
Bookrunners Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Lloyds Bank, Mizuho, Mitsubishi, RBS and Santander began marketing the perpetual non-call seven-year transaction in the low 7% area and have now set official guidance at 6.875% area, plus/minus 0.125%.
The Ba1/BB+/BBB- deal will price within that range later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Philip Wright)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)