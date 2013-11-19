(Adds background)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Nov 19 (IFR) - Telefonica is set to return to the hybrid market a mere two months after it priced a dual-tranche deal in euros with an inaugural sterling trade.

The issuer mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Lloyds, Mizuho, Mitsubishi, RBS and Santander for the perpetual non-call seven-year benchmark, with initial price thoughts set at the low 7s. Official guidance followed mid-morning tighter at 6.875% (+/- 0.125%, will price in the range), with interest at the time having already ballooned to over GBP3.5bn.

Telefonica will be hoping to get the same result as it did on its dual-tranche euro that attracted more than EUR10bn of orders. "Telefonica is looking to access as many markets as possible and this is all part of the strategic financing programme," a lead manager said.

The issuer has been open about its intention to use hybrid debt to finance the purchase of KPN's German unit E-plus. It said it would issue as much as EUR4.14bn of debt to finance the acquisition, of which 50%-65% would be hybrids, valued for being non-dilutive for shareholders and not upsetting the company's delicate debt-to-equity ratio.

A banker away from the deal said the initial low 7% guidance looked fair and was around 225bp back of where Telefonica's senior debt trades, adding that the level was pretty flat to the issuer's euro hybrid curve.

A lead manager said the closest comparables were ENEL's and America Movil's sterling hybrids, with the former quoted at a 6.61% yield and the latter at 5.78%. ENEL trades around 5/10bp back of Telefonica, the lead said, putting fair value around 6.5%, to which the leads then added a new issue premium. Meanwhile, there is around a 95bp difference between America Movil and Telefonica in senior terms.

Telefonica's perpetual non-call five-year came at 6.5% in September and a perpetual non-call eight at 7.75%.

The coupon on the Ba1/BB+/BBB- rated deal is fixed until the first call date, when it resets to five-year mid-swaps plus the initial spread if not called. There is a 25bp step up at the 12-year point and a 75bp step-up after 27 years. Coupons are optional, but cash cumulative. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Philip Wright, Julian Baker)