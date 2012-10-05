Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LONDON, Oct 5 (IFR) - Telefonica SA, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB+, has mandated BayerLB, BNP Paribas, Citi, Commerzbank, MUSI and SG CIB for a new January 2020 euro benchmark issue.
The lead banks have begun gathering investor interest at 340bp to 350bp over mid-swaps and the long seven-year deal will price later today. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Sudip Roy)
