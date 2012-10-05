LONDON, Oct 5 (IFR) - Spain's Telefonica SA, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB+, priced a EUR1.2bn January 2020 bond on Friday after attracting around EUR8bn of orders.

Lead managers BayernLB, BNP Paribas, Citi, Commerzbank, MUSI and SG CIB priced the trade at 330bp over mid-swaps, equating to 115.38bp over the 3.25% January 2020 Bund. The reoffer is par and the deal has a coupon of 4.71%. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)