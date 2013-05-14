Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MADRID May 14 Telefonica, Europe's biggest telecoms provider by revenue, opened books on a six-year euro-denominated benchmark bond on Tuesday, IFR Markets, a Thomson Reuters news and markets analysis service, reported.
Books opened at 175 basis points to 180 basis points over mid-swaps, IFR said. Telefonica mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Caixabank, Mediobanca, Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander and UBS To handle the issue, according to the service. (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by David Holmes)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)