MADRID, Sept 5 Spain's Telefonica SA has issued 750 million euros ($942 million) in five-year bonds, banks said on Wednesday, joining other companies based in peripheral European economies breaking an issuance freeze as credit conditions improve.

The former Spanish monopoly, struggling with a dismal home market and a 57 billion-euro debt pile, set a 5.811 percent coupon on the Sept. 5, 2017 bonds, the lead banks said after bond had been priced.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Banca IMI, Barclays, BBVA and Mediobanca were the banks who ran the deal.

Telefonica followed Italy's Enel and Ireland's ESB Finance Ltd, who also issued bonds this week, in ending a six-week dry spell of debt issuance from peripheral euro-zone companies.

The telecoms group canceled its dividend this year for the first time since Spain's civil war more than 70 years ago in a bid to preserve cash and reduce its borrowings.

The company must raise between 7 billion euros and 8 billion a year through 2015 to cover debt maturities and risks refinancing costs spiking higher if Spain loses its investment grade credit rating.